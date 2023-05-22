The Sustainability Report 2022, recently issued by the Abu Dhabi Police, showed that the artificial intelligence systems adopted by the Abu Dhabi Police to improve and enhance safety and security levels on the roads, including the “dangerous driver” system, contributed to a decrease in the number of dangerous drivers by 44.8% in 2022 compared to previous years.

The report stated that artificial intelligence also contributed to a decrease in the rate of serious injuries for the year 2022, indicating that these results were achieved through case analysis systems, a traffic simulation and prediction system, and an effective response enhancement system that contributed to achieving the national goals.

He pointed out that in line with the UAE’s digital government strategy and the Ministry of Interior’s digital transformation strategy, in addition to achieving the Abu Dhabi government’s vision 2030, the Abu Dhabi Police General Command has developed an integrated platform based on artificial intelligence, big data and advanced systems to enhance traffic safety. The Safe City system conducts forward-looking analytical operations, identifying types of violations and analyzing them, tracking the places and times of accidents and traffic congestion, in addition to conducting proactive analysis of the behavior of vehicle drivers in order to spread traffic awareness and deal with events efficiently.

The report pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Police presented innovative initiatives to enhance awareness and traffic culture, including the weather system and alert messages, an initiative that is the first of its kind in the world, as this initiative had a positive role in improving the quality of life and increasing traffic safety, and contributed to reducing large violations, Thus reducing the dangerous accidents resulting from it.

The report pointed out that other innovative solutions developed by Abu Dhabi Police and employed at work, including “Sahl” devices, which are distinct innovations for providing legal documents instantly through the device, such as renewing ownership and driver’s licenses and many other options, which is the first initiative of its kind locally and regionally. .

The report indicated that Abu Dhabi Police developed a strategy of technology and artificial intelligence to support the UAE’s smart government strategy and the Ministry of Interior’s strategy for transformation 2021 and align with them. Ease of access to customers and ensuring early detection and prevention of crimes, which contributes to strengthening the proactive and preventive services of the Abu Dhabi Police.

smart rotating

Smart patrols have several features that help overcome traffic and security problems by identifying wanted cars and people, and facilitating receiving electronic reports related to issuing violations and planning accidents electronically. The smart patrol also sends a direct alert to the operating room in the event of a need for direct intervention, and the smart patrols contribute positively to enhancing the quality of life through rapid and effective response.

Smart booking

The report stated that the smart reservation system is an effective solution to the problems of congested vehicles in detention yards in Abu Dhabi, which in turn negatively affects the capacity of detention yards.