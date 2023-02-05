The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority revealed that it provided support to 4,380 families, with a total of 29,369 individuals. They were registered and their requests were examined through an electronic link system with 27 entities, noting that the support line for the family is calculated according to the number of its members, and based on the allocations for each individual. The beneficiary can use the support amount in cash at a rate of 50%, and 50% via electronic payment using the support card.

The Abu Dhabi Social Support Program aims to provide support to low-income citizen families in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, who hold a family book issued by them. This program achieves a number of goals, represented in achieving living stability and financial independence for the national families benefiting from the support, meeting their basic needs, by supporting them financially, and empowering their members who are able to work by training them in cooperation with a number of strategic partners, to facilitate their access to job opportunities commensurate with their needs. their qualifications and abilities, in order to provide them with a decent life.

The Executive Director of the Beneficiary Affairs Sector at the Authority, Qassim Al Hashemi, confirmed that the Authority is considered a protection and safety net for families in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, by directing this financial support to the most deserving families, through a system of electronic linkage that directly contributed to reducing the burden on applicants, and from Then, the application is evaluated through innovative processes and procedures to facilitate the appropriate decision-making process for family affiliation with social support.

He said: «The family’s benefit from social support is a temporary financial benefit until the family members are empowered, and this has contributed to preserving the principle of providing financial support to the most deserving families in the program, and thus the money is preserved by providing support to the most deserving and needy in society, and preserving Public money, and providing the best innovative solutions that contribute to the sustainability of this money.

The authority stated that the support line for the family is calculated according to the number of its members, and based on the allocations for each individual, as the head of the family is allocated an amount of 7450 dirhams per month, and for each family member aged 14 years and over an amount of 3725 dirhams, and for each individual under 14 years an amount of 2235 dirhams. Noting that when examining the application in the Abu Dhabi Social Support Program, the total family income is calculated, given the fixed income, wealth and social benefits received by each family member.

The authority drew attention to its work to encourage qualified and able beneficiaries to engage in the labor market, through the establishment of a system of strategic partnerships with various parties in all sectors, to create training and job opportunities appropriate to the capabilities and qualifications of the support program members, and the various empowerment programs work to enhance the spirit of work and the search for Career opportunities to work on the sustainability of the economic resources of family members.

The authority emphasized that its programs are not limited to financial support and economic empowerment, but rather touch on social empowerment, as it adopts the concept of social empowerment by encouraging, motivating and assisting beneficiary families to strengthen solidarity and family ties, enhance family cohesion, and create a stable family environment that enables all family members to live independently. financially sustainable for its members.