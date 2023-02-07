February 8, 2023 00:22
The National Disaster and Emergency Management Authority in Turkey said that 435 aftershocks have occurred so far after the strong earthquake that struck the country on Monday.
A previous toll stated that the earthquake was followed by the recording of 243 aftershocks in the border area between Turkey and Syria, one of which had a magnitude of 7.5 at noon on Monday and the other of a magnitude of 5.5 at dawn on Tuesday, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority in Turkey.
The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.8, occurred on Monday at 4:17 (01:17 GMT). It was felt by the inhabitants of Lebanon, Cyprus and northern Iraq.
Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that additional forces were deployed in the quake-stricken region in the south of the country from western Turkey and Cyprus, according to the Anadolu news agency.
Officials said the army had deployed 100 aircraft and 10 ships. The number of rescuers, who are racing against time to search for survivors among the missing houses and collapsed buildings, has reached more than 60,000 people.
The death toll rose to 5,434 in Turkey alone, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, in an amendment to the previous toll announced a few hours ago, which amounted to 4,544 dead.
Source: agencies
#aftershocks #recorded #earthquake #Turkey
