Al Yah Communications said that it achieved growth in revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization during the twelve-month period, increasing by 6 percent and 7 percent year-on-year, respectively, achieving and exceeding the targets of the financial indicative ranges.
The positive performance of the group was mainly supported by the managed solutions area which delivered exceptional results in each quarter of the year and witnessed a significant increase in revenues by 41 percent year-on-year to reach AED 333 million (approximately $91 million).
The infrastructure field, the group’s largest field of business, continued to achieve stable and expected returns, as it generated revenues of 872 million dirhams ($238 million) during the period, an increase of 1 percent over 2021.
Highlights of the financial results for the full year include:
- Revenue reached AED 1.6 billion ($433 million), up 6 percent year-on-year, supported by strong growth of 41 percent in Managed Solutions and stable performance in Infrastructure and Mobile Solutions.
- Increase adjusted EBITDA by 7 percent year-on-year to AED 946 million ($258 million), and achieve a strong profit margin of 60 percent.
- Net printed income grew by 31 percent year-on-year to AED 390 million ($106 million), achieving a strong margin of 25 percent.
- Contracted future revenues amounted to 7.3 billion dirhams ($2.0 billion), equivalent to 4.6 times the annual revenues for the year 2022.
- The Group enjoys a strong financial position with a negative level of net debt, and an excellent outlook for future cash flows, which enhances its ability to invest in growth and maintain an attractive dividend policy.
- Proposed full-year dividend of AED 16.12 per share (4.39 US cents) or AED 393 million ($107 million), an increase of 2 percent over 2021, of which 50 percent has been paid as interim dividends in October 2022, and the remaining amount is expected to be paid as final dividends in May 2023 subject to shareholder approval at the next Annual General Meeting.
#million #Yahsats #revenues #2022.. #growth #percent
Leave a Reply