Al Yah Communications said that it achieved growth in revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization during the twelve-month period, increasing by 6 percent and 7 percent year-on-year, respectively, achieving and exceeding the targets of the financial indicative ranges.

The positive performance of the group was mainly supported by the managed solutions area which delivered exceptional results in each quarter of the year and witnessed a significant increase in revenues by 41 percent year-on-year to reach AED 333 million (approximately $91 million).

The infrastructure field, the group’s largest field of business, continued to achieve stable and expected returns, as it generated revenues of 872 million dirhams ($238 million) during the period, an increase of 1 percent over 2021.

Highlights of the financial results for the full year include: