Youssef Al Arabi (Abu Dhabi)

The number of new industrial production licenses in the United Arab Emirates, during the first eleven months of this year, reached 443 licenses for 421 dealers, which were fully issued through the website of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Dealers confirmed that the availability of services on the website and the smart application with the electronic payment gateway of the ministry saves time, effort and cost, and greatly enhances the competitiveness of the industrial sector.

According to the data obtained by the «Union», the number of industrial production licenses issued during the month of November reached 22 licenses for 21 dealers, while the number of industrial production licenses extracted through the website during the month of October reached 48 licenses for 41 dealers.

The number of new industrial production licenses in the first quarter of this year reached 128 licenses for 125 dealers. These licenses were distributed as 41 licenses for 40 dealers during last January, 39 licenses for 39 dealers during last February, and 48 licenses for 46 dealers during last March.

In the second quarter of 2022, the number of new industrial production licenses reached 113 licenses for 110 dealers. These licenses were distributed as 37 licenses for 34 dealers during April 2022, 35 licenses for 35 dealers in May, and 41 licenses for 41 dealers last June.

During the third quarter of the year 2022, the number of new industrial production licenses reached 132 licenses for 124 dealers. These licenses were distributed as 39 licenses for 37 dealers during the month of July, 37 licenses for 36 dealers in August, and 56 licenses for 51 dealers during September. Past.

reduce cost

Priority electronic services at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology include a certificate of exemption of industry inputs from customs duties for machinery, equipment and raw materials, issuance of a certificate of initial approval for starting an industrial project, a service for approving conformity assessment bodies, a service for issuing an industrial production license, and a service for issuing certificates of conformity for products according to requirements. Health and safety.

electronic services

“The availability of all services on the website and smart application of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology saves time, effort and cost,” Ahmed Ismail, General Manager of Operations at Anchor Allied, a company specializing in adhesives, told Al Ittihad. He added that his company completes 100% of its dealings with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology electronically, including the issuance of industrial production licenses, renewal of existing licenses, customs exemption certificates, permits to import raw materials, and others. He pointed out that the company can, through the available electronic services, complete transactions and pay fees via the electronic payment gateway without the need to go to the Ministry’s headquarters.

He emphasized the role played by electronic services in greatly enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector, which is the focus of the National Strategy for Industry “Project 300”.

Multiple services

For his part, Ayman Hamida Attia, Director of Industrial Services Affairs at Al-Shirawi Group, confirmed that many electronic transactions are being completed through the website and smart application of the Ministry of Industry, starting from the stage of establishing the factory, issuing the industrial production license, up to importing raw materials, and the national value certificate. added.

He said, “The electronic services of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology have been greatly developed, as there is no longer a need to resort to traditional methods to complete any of these transactions.”

He noted that this great development in electronic services enhances the attractiveness of the industrial sector in the United Arab Emirates to attract more local and foreign investments.

Perfect location

Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Director of Operations at California Gardens Factory – Emirates, said: “The UAE has formed an ideal location for the growth of the company’s operations, given its strategic location and its adoption of the latest logistical and digital strategies that ensure the facilitation and smoothness of operations.”

He pointed to the employment of the latest technological solutions to improve customer services, pointing out that allowing the completion of transactions remotely contributed to increasing the competitiveness of the sector and doubling its ability to overcome global challenges.