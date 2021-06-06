Yesterday, the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy launched a digital development project for competencies, in the presence of the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Vice-Chairman of the Academy Council, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi.

Major General Al Shamsi pointed out that the project, which is organized by the Academy in cooperation with the Human Resources Department of the Sharjah Police, is one of the ambitious projects aimed at developing the skills of 4,300 participants and the participation of employees of the Sharjah Police General Command, for various ranks and specializations, and includes many development programs based on hypothetical scenarios. In an interactive and entertaining manner, it enables him to apply the latest leadership models.

He stressed that the project comes in line with the country’s direction, and the leadership it has achieved in the field of digital transformation at the regional and global levels, and the global and Arab indicators in which the UAE topped several areas related to digital transformation, such as smart government and others.

The Academy’s Director General, Brigadier General Al-Othmani, said: “This modern form of development is based on the interactive entertainment method, guidance, follow-up and evaluation, and it adopts several programs, namely: the Capacity Measurement Program, the Digital Leadership League, the Digital Customer Happiness League (seven-star model), and the Flexibility League and digital adaptation.

Lt. Colonel Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Naqbi pointed out that the project includes many developmental programs based on hypothetical scenarios, motivating participants to develop their skills in an interactive and entertaining manner, enabling them to apply the latest leadership models in a competitive environment, to build a strong base, qualify qualified security cadres, and provide them with the methods that Meet the requirements of police work.



