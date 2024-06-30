43-year-old actress Blanca Blanco showed off her figure in a bikini after losing weight

American actress Blanca Blanco showed off her figure in a revealing image after losing 4.5 kilograms. She posted the corresponding photos on Instagram (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 43-year-old celebrity posed for a photographer in an orange bikini. In some shots, she was captured by the pool, while in other photos, the TV star stood in front of the ocean. At the same time, she let her hair down and refused makeup.

