43 people were injured in Colombia in a car bomb explosion in front of the municipality of Corinto in the southwest of the country, according to what the government announced Saturday, attributing this attack to defectors from the militia of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Defense Minister Diego Molano said Saturday, “43 people were injured while they were being treated in hospitals, 17 were dizzy and 20 were lightly injured, while six of them were dangerous puppies.”

A town official told AFP that 13 official employees and two women were among the injured in the explosion, which occurred on Friday.

The Minister of Defense added that “this brutal attack (…) against civilians, in this case against a public institution such as the municipality, is a terrorist act,” attributing the attack to a group of defectors from FARC.

Some dissident rebels refused to sign the 2016 peace agreement that ended more than half a century of armed conflict between the authorities and the FARC militia.