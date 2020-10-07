Washington / Brasilia: The US and Brazil have seen an increase in corona cases. However, the speed of new cases of corona virus in these two countries is half that of India. The United States and Brazil account for 36% of the world’s corona cases.

According to the World Meter, 43660, 72106 and 30454 new cases have been registered in the US, India and Brazil respectively in the last 24 hours, while 790, 991 and 798 deaths have been reported respectively. In the United States and Brazil, in 24 hours, a total of 74 thousand new Corona cases came, only about these cases have come in India alone. At the same time, 40467, 57569 patients were cured in 24 hours in America and Brazil respectively.

Total infection and mortality

The number of corona virus patients in America increased to 77 lakh 22 thousand by 7 October morning, out of which 2 lakh 15 thousand people have died. In India, 67 lakh people have been infected and one lakh 4 thousand of them have lost their lives. At the same time, the total number of infected people in Brazil is more than 49 lakh 70 thousand, more than one lakh 47 thousand people have died here.

Active case and recovery rate

Till now 49 lakh people have been cured in America. There are 25 lakh 71 thousand active cases i.e. these people are still infected with the virus. The recovery rate in India is 85%, which means that 57 lakh people have been cured out of total infected. There are more than 9 lakh 9 thousand active cases here, they are being treated in the hospital. At the same time, in the third most affected country of the world, active cases have increased to 4 lakh 70 thousand and the number of people recovered is more than 43 lakh 52 thousand.

The corona infection may be spreading rapidly, but it is no longer fatal. The corona virus that spreads worldwide will soon be eradicated. Scientists of many countries have claimed that this virus is becoming increasingly vulnerable. At the beginning of the epidemic, its infection was as deadly as it is now.

read this also-

Nobel Prize 2020: Physics Nobel Prize to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Gangel and Andrea Gage

White House doctors examine US President Donald Trump, corona symptoms not found