The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance that obligated a man to pay a woman 30,000 dirhams as compensation for insulting her through WhatsApp messages. The Criminal Court had fined the accused 13 thousand dirhams, and the Court of Appeal refused to increase the compensation to 100 thousand dirhams as requested by the appellant.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a man, in which she demanded that he compel her to compensate her financially, morally and morally with 100,000 dirhams for the damages she suffered as a result of insulting and slandering her through the social networking program (WhatsApp) with indecent words that insulted her honor and disgraced her.

During the hearing of the case, the plaintiff submitted a supplementary memorandum and pictures of “WhatsApp” conversations attributed to the defendant’s phone, which contained many obscene words that affected the plaintiff and her parents, and included a threat to publish her pictures and phone number, while the defendant did not appear despite being informed, and the Court of First Instance ruled to oblige the defendant with an amount of 30 thousand dirhams to be paid to the appellant.

This judiciary was not accepted by the plaintiff, so she appealed against it, lamenting the wrong decision in applying the law, the failure in the reasoning, the violation of the established papers, and the breach of the right of defense, noting that she submitted a supplementary memorandum and a folder of documents that included pictures of other conversations on the “WhatsApp” program in which the most heinous insults and explicit sexual expressions that the tongue pardons to mention, and that was after the case was registered. The appellant spoke of his right against her parents and her mother in particular, which expresses the extent of the recklessness and transgression of the right to honor, honor, custom, religion and the law. Rather, he said that he will publish her photos and phone number on pornographic sites and on Google and Facebook, which indicates that he does not consider or care about any criminal or civil punishment and does not care about anything, and that he crossed all limits so that he did not care to present his defense before the court of first instance.

The appellant indicated that these conversations were ignored by the Court of First Instance and did not mention them, and if it had seen them, it would have changed its opinion on the amount of compensation and ruled the amount of 100 thousand dirhams required in the case, which achieves deterrence proportional to the harm caused, and demanded that the appealed decision be amended to the extent that it requested, and the aforementioned conversations and the previous memorandum were submitted.

For its part, the court clarified that the legislator specified in Article 99 of the Code of Civil Procedures two methods for expressing interlocutory requests if the other conditions mentioned in this article and what followed were met, namely that this declaration be by the usual procedures for filing a lawsuit, or by a request submitted orally in the session in the presence of the opponent and recorded in its minutes, noting that the appellant did not take into account any of that, as it appears from examining the papers that they are devoid of mentioning the new conversations and referring to them at all, and therefore the reasons for the appeal that are dissolved In fact, there is only one reason that is not related to the reason on which the lawsuit was instituted and is related to the conversations subject to conviction and punishment, and then those reasons were mentioned in a wrong place, and the appellant did not present anything new regarding the reason on which the lawsuit was based, which requires a response to it with more than what was included in the decision of the Court of First Instance. The court decided to accept the appeal in form, and in the matter by rejecting it and upholding the appealed decision, and obliged the appellant to pay the expenses.