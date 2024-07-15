Kiev (dpa)

Nearly a third of Ukrainians strongly oppose peace talks with the Kremlin, a new survey showed yesterday, more than two years after the start of the Ukrainian crisis.

An estimated 43% of Ukrainians support negotiations with Russia, while 35% oppose them and 21% are undecided, according to a representative survey conducted by the renowned Razumkov Center research center on behalf of the Zerkalo Taznya news site.

Residents of central and southern Ukraine in particular support the start of formal negotiations with Moscow, by 49% and 60% respectively. Opinions in the east of the country, where intense fighting is still ongoing, are evenly divided between those who support negotiations, those who oppose them, and those who are undecided.

However, the overwhelming majority of survey participants rejected the peace terms set by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow is demanding that Ukraine give up 20% of its territory, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and the eastern regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson, which Russia only partially controls.

In addition, Putin says Kiev must abandon its ambition to join NATO and the European Union.

More than 80% of Ukrainians surveyed oppose territorial concessions, while 76% reject lifting sanctions on Russia and less than 60% oppose a neutral status for Ukraine.

The survey was conducted by the Kyiv-based Razumkov Center in late June, with the participation of 2,027 Ukrainians over the age of 18 in all regions of the country still controlled by Ukraine.