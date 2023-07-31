Of all 100 nominees, the region was awarded 43; Midwest and North are the least represented

Out of 100 ministers who passed through the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) since its creation in 1989, 43 were from the Southeast. Proportionally, almost half of the Court’s nominees come from the most populous region of the country, with 19 from the State of São Paulo alone.

The Northeast and the South come next, with 34 and 16 magistrates, respectively. The Midwest and the North are the least represented regions in the Court, with 2 and 4 ministers.

In the current cut of the STJ, the data remain similar, but the representation of the Southeast is even greater. Of the 30 ministers who now occupy the Court, half came from the Southeast. The Northeast comes next, with 9 representatives.

Considering the full composition of the Court, with 33 justices, the STJ should be composed as follows to correspond to the proportion of the Brazilian population in the regions:

Southeast – 14 ministers;

South – 4 ministers;

Northeast – 9 ministers;

Midwest – 3 ministers;

North – 3 ministers.

In all, 8 presidents of the Republic have nominated 100 ministers to the STJ since 1989. Of the nominees, 92 were men and 8 women.

There are currently 3 vacant seats on the Court. In 2022, Justices Felix Fischer, who compulsorily retired in August 2022 (when he turned 75) and Jorge Mussi, who early retirementaged 70, in December of the same year.

Minister Paulo de Tarso Vieira Sanseverino died at age 63 on April 8 of this year due to advanced stage cancer. At the time of his nomination, in 2010, he was a judge at the TJ-RS (Rio Grande do Sul Court of Justice). He had been appointed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Vacancies are divided between representatives of law, Federal and State Justice and the Public Prosecutor’s Office. are currently empty two chairs for the State Justice and one for the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association).

In August, the STJ will define the two quadruple lists that will be forwarded to the President of the Republic. After indication of Cristiano Zanin to the stf (Federal Court of Justice), the Chief Executive is under more pressure to nominate a woman for the STJ. One of the favorites is Daniela Teixeira, if she joins the OAB list.

Nominations to the STJ are subject to hearings in the Senate. In vacancies for members of Courts of Justice and TRFs (Federal Regional Courts), federal judges of 2nd Instance can apply. Then, the ministers of the STJ form a triple list and forward it to the President of the Republic, who chooses 1 name.

In the case of members of the advocacy and MP (Public Prosecutor’s Office), the bodies form six-fold lists and send them to the STJ, which, based on the 6 names, prepares three-fold lists and forwards them to the President of the Republic.

PT indicated 80%

Of the 30 justices acting in the Court, 24 were chosen by Lula and Dilma Rousseff (PT).

By the end of his term, nominations are expected to increase to 26. If no other minister decides to anticipate retirement, Lula will replace the following vacancies in his current term:

Laurita Vaz: turns 75 on 21.Oct.2023. Occupies a vacancy destined to law. Nominated by Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB);

Assusete Magalhães: 18.jan.2023. It occupies a vacancy destined to federal judges of the 2nd Instance of the TRFs (Federal Regional Courts). It was nominated by Dilma Rousseff;

Antonio Saldanha Palheiro: 24.Apr.2026. Occupies vacancy destined to judges of the TJs (Courts of Justice). He was nominated by Dilma Rousseff.

the STJ was raised for the Constitution of 1988, which established the appointment of the President of the Republic to the Ministers of the Court. Since then, Brazil has had 8 presidents: Jose Sarney (MDB) (1985-1990); Fernando Collor de Mello (PRN) (1990-1992); Itamar Franco (MDB) (1992-1995); Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2002); Lula (2003-2011); Dilma (2011-2016); Michel Temer (MDB) (2016-2018); and Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022). The institution of the Judiciary originates from the extinct Federal Court of Appeals, installed from the Magna Carta of 1946.