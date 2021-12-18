Statistics issued by the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi showed the percentages of school students vaccinated against the “Covid-19” virus, following the implementation of the vaccination campaign in schools for students wishing to receive the vaccination against “Corona” during the period 5-9 December, where the statistics showed that The number of vaccinated students in Abu Dhabi private schools and partnership schools reached 116,963 male and female students, 43% of the total students registered in the schools, while the number of vaccinated teachers and employees reached 34,498 people, which constitutes 98% of the teachers and vaccinated staff working in schools.

In detail, the department has set four levels for classifying schools according to the Blue Schools Initiative by distinguishing them in four colors: orange, yellow, green and blue based on vaccination. The ratio is between 50 and 64%, and “green” is for schools where the vaccination rate ranges between 65 and 84%, and “blue” is for schools where the vaccination rate has reached 85% or above.

The blue schools initiative platform “Together we will return to normal life” launched by the department showed a decrease in the percentage of schools that are still within the orange color range to 73.1% of the emirate’s total schools, while the schools that obtained the yellow color amounted to 17.6%, and the schools of the green color reached 8.4%, while the schools of the color green reached 8.4%. The percentage of blue mark schools is 0.9%.

Vaccination rates in schools showed that 16% of schools moved to a higher level in the Blue Schools initiative, as the percentage of orange schools decreased by 8% of the emirate’s total schools, the percentage of yellow schools increased by 3.1%, and the percentage of green schools increased by 4.4%. Blue schools witnessed an increase of 0.5%.

Administrators in private schools: Muhammad Shahid, Maryam Swilam, Najat Ali, and Miral Naji confirmed that the vaccination campaign for students inside schools witnessed a turnout of students from the age of 12 to 15 years, especially that providing the vaccine in schools facilitated the idea of ​​the student getting the vaccination, and also encouraged Students imitating their colleagues and taking the vaccination, noting that the results of the parents’ survey in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi showed the desire of 52,000 male and female students in private schools and schools of educational partnerships to be vaccinated.

The department confirmed that the schools that will achieve the targeted vaccination rates will have many advantages, including easing the requirements for physical separation, easing the requirements for masks, easing the school closure protocol, increasing class capacity, increasing the capacity of school buses, allowing school trips, resuming activities within the school campus, and resuming Extra-curricular activities, and allowing team sports, in addition to allowing the organization of sporting events inside and outside the school campus.

She stressed that based on the initiative’s goals to enhance transparency about vaccination rates in schools, a website for the initiative was launched to enable students’ families to view detailed information about the initiative, the method for calculating vaccination rates, and clear data on mitigating measures for each level. The site also includes dedicated tools that allow For students’ families, they can search for a specific school, see the vaccination rate in it, and follow up its progress within the levels of the initiative, coinciding with the high rate of vaccination, pointing out that the school level will be published soon on the Al-Hosn application, which will allow parents to display the vaccination rates in the school according to each child, and an update will be made School vaccination rates every two weeks on the Hosn app.

Vaccination under 16 years old..Optional

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge indicated that, according to government protocols, vaccination for students under the age of 16 remains optional. Within the framework of the implementation of the Blue Schools Initiative, vaccination is an essential pillar towards full recovery, as the initiative encourages various students to choose vaccination and enhance prevention of infection with the Covid-19 virus and reduce its effects in the school community.

• Schools that achieve the targeted vaccination rates will increase the class capacity and buses, and allow them to travel. The vaccination campaign for students in schools showed the demand of students' families to vaccinate their children.



