London (dpa)

A new report by the European Football Association (UEFA) revealed a more than doubled increase in the number of matches that lasted for 100 minutes or more, in the early stages of the 20 most prominent league competitions in Europe, compared to last season.

Referees in various league competitions around the world are following a new trend to calculate lost time more accurately, as they calculate the times for celebrating scoring as well as making substitutions, according to what was explained by the British news agency, PA Media.

The UEFA report revealed that the percentage of matches that lasted for 100 minutes or more out of the total matches of the first and second stages of the league competitions rose to more than 43%, while that percentage amounted to only 20% throughout last season.

The International Federation (FIFA) had adopted this step, which aims to combat time-wasting, for the first time in the 2022 World Cup, and the International Federation Council (IFAB) announced last March that league competitions around the world should follow this approach.

But Zvonimir Boban, director of football at UEFA, recently described this new trend as “ridiculous,” and pledged not to implement it in the Champions League this season.

This came after concerns among players and their unions about the new trend, as Maheta Molango, president of the Professional Footballers’ Association, warned last August that football was “descending towards disaster” with regard to player safety, in light of the combined impact of the new rules and the significant expansion of the schedule. Matches.

The new UEFA report stated that 139 matches in the first two stages of the league competitions lasted for 100 minutes or more, compared to 83 matches in the same period last season, and that the average match time became 2.100 minutes compared to 7.97 minutes last season. It should be noted that the Turkish League was the only one among the top 20 league competitions in Europe whose average match time exceeded 100 minutes last season, while the average match time in the English League was 5.98 minutes in 2022-2023.