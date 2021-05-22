The General Department for Narcotics Control in Dubai Police arrested 43% of the defendants involved in narcotic and psychotropic substances cases, nationwide, during the first quarter of this year, and 46.5% of the quantities of drugs seized at the state level during the same period.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri emphasized the great role that non-commissioned officers and personnel of the General Administration for Drug Control play in preserving security in the country, protecting society from the scourge of drugs and limiting its spread, and controlling its dealers and promoters, especially in light of their development of new methods in Drug promotion and smuggling.

During a meeting chaired by him to evaluate the performance of the General Administration for Drug Control for the first quarter of this year, in the presence of the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansoori, he discussed the department’s plans and work mechanisms that it has put in place to combat drugs, activating educational awareness programs, in addition to reviewing the results of implementing Decisions of the previous evaluation meeting and performance indicators.

He reviewed the statistics of the General Administration for Drug Control related to the number of cases, people and the quantities seized in the first quarter of this year, and the contribution of the General Administration for Drug Control in arresting people accused of drug trafficking cases at the state level, and the amount seized in their possession.

Statistics showed that the General Department for Narcotics Control in Dubai Police contributed to the arrest of 43% of the accused involved in narcotic and psychotropic substances cases at the state level in the first quarter of this year, and 46.5% of the quantities of drugs seized at the level of State during the same period.

He also discussed international cooperation efforts by the General Administration for Drug Control, which translated into cooperation in 80 cases with different countries, and contributed to the arrest of 53 accused of various nationalities during the first quarter of this year.

Community awareness

The meeting discussed the efforts of the International “Hemaya” Center during the first quarter of this year, which aims to organize events and activities related to enhancing community awareness of the harms of drugs. The center organized many student and community programs during the first quarter of this year, using visual communication technology. In line with the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, which included a group of lectures, seminars, workshops, and seasonal programs for students in the school holidays season, the total number of beneficiaries of the center’s programs reached 4,025 beneficiaries of 46 nationalities, while this year witnessed the participation of students of four nationalities for a time. The first in the activities of awareness programs.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

