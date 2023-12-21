Research carried out by the São Paulo Commercial Association shows that 35.9% have no intention of giving gifts and 21.3% are undecided

A survey carried out by ACSP (São Paulo Commercial Association) shows that 43% of respondents in the country (1,647) intend to shop for Christmas, while 35.9% have no intention of giving gifts and 21.3% are still undecided. Among those who plan to buy, 33.6% intend to spend more than in 2022, while 41.8% want to pay a smaller amount. The Christmas purchase intention survey indicated that the majority (60.5%) intend to spend between R$150 and R$450.

According to ACSP, compared to last year, there was a significant reduction in those who expressed intention to purchase and a slight increase in those who did not intend to buy. There is also a significant reduction in those who intend to spend more, as well as in the average amount of intended spending.

“The worsening of results in relation to last year's survey could be explained by the slowdown in economic activity and the high level of household debt, in a context of still high interest rates, which ends up reducing the income available for consumption, which has increasingly more focused on more essential items”says ACSP.

The research also shows that the majority of purchases must be made in large retail chains (41.1%) and in person (57.1%). Among the highlighted items, clothing, footwear and accessories (45.4%) continue to be the main ones on the list. Added to others for personal use (jewelry, costume jewelry and perfumes) they represent 75.9% of purchase intentions.

Other typical items such as dolls, other toys, decoration and ornaments, Christmas tree and card and food for Christmas dinner also appear prominently together (78.4%). With lower purchase intentions appear cell phones, computers, notebook, tablet and household appliances, such as television, microwave, stove, refrigerator and washing machine, with 19.3%.

CNDL and SPC Brazil

Another research, carried out in partnership by CNDL (National Confederation of Store Managers) and the SPC Brazil (Credit Protection Service), indicates that more than 132.9 million consumers are expected to go shopping during this period, injecting R$74.6 billion into the economy. The main gift recipients will be the children (60%), the mother (48%), the spouse (44%) and the sibling (28%).

Among those who are not going to give gifts, 27% say they don't have money, 17% don't like it or don't have the habit and 15% are in debt and will prioritize paying off debts. Furthermore, 64% intend to buy gifts for themselves. Estimates are that 104.6 million people buy it as a gift.

Consumers' main payment methods for Christmas shopping will be: Pix (47%), credit card in installments (44%), cash (34%) and debit card (31%). According to consumers, 48% intend to pay in installments, with 41% stating that, even though they are able to pay in cash, they prefer to pay in installments to guarantee a surplus of money, and 34% opt for this payment method to be able to buy better gifts. .

According to responses from 755 consumers from 27 Brazilian capitals, physical stores are the preferred way to make purchases: 76% intend to buy this way. The main stores are department stores (38%) and shopping center (31%). 50% intend to make purchases online, representing 81.4 million consumers.

With information from Brazil Agency