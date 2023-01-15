The Ministry of Interior has identified 43 nationalities around the world whose citizens can drive a vehicle with their national license during their visit to the UAE, without the need for a practical or theoretical test, in addition to 44 nationalities whose citizens can replace their national license with an Emirati license in the event of residence, through a number of conditions.

And she indicated that the recognition of a foreign driving license means the use of national driving licenses in the UAE for non-residence purposes, while substitution means the replacement of a national driving license with a UAE driving license during residence.

The Ministry has set a set of conditions for recognizing a foreign driving license and driving a vehicle on the roads of the country, including that the driver’s license be valid, and that entry into the country is for the purpose of residency, while the conditions for replacing the foreign driving license with an Emirati license include that he be among the countries that are allowed to replace Driving license, having a valid residency, the national license of its owner is permanent and valid, meets the legal age in accordance with the laws and regulations of the UAE, passes the medical examination and adheres to other requirements for the replacement of driving licenses, and the replacement categories include motorcycles and light vehicles.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE welcomes its esteemed visitors from all over the world, and in pursuit of the strategic objectives that support the government’s approach to providing the best electronic and smart services to all customers in the country.

The Ministry of the Interior provides a service for recognizing and replacing driving licenses as part of the “Markhous” initiative, which allows citizens of the country to drive with their national license in various countries of the world and replace it with a local license in case of residence. The initiative also gives visitors to the UAE the right to drive with their national license and replace it with an Emirati license in case of residence.

According to the data of the “Makhous” service on the Ministry of Interior’s website, there are 25 countries around the world in which citizens can replace the UAE driving license, including European countries, China, the United Kingdom and South Korea, and 24 countries that recognize the UAE driving license.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of the Interior, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has identified a list of countries that recognize and replace the UAE license around the world, by placing it under “licensed”, so that it is easier for customers to enter a single place in which all information related to the replacement and recognition of the UAE driving license is located based on on the intended destination.

And she stated that the Emirati traveler can, through “licensed”, know the countries and put the UAE license for replacement and recognition in all countries of the world for those wishing to travel to it for the purpose of tourism or residence, and this list includes all major international destinations and countries that all enjoy good relations with the UAE.

The service enables the Emirati traveler to know the possibility of using the UAE driving license based on the intended destination in terms of recognizing the driving license without the need for a practical or theoretical test for the purpose of tourism or visiting, and replacing the driving license with the license of the country in which he resides for a long time.

List of countries

Citizens of 43 nationalities can use the driving license issued by their countries during a visit or exchange it for an Emirati license upon residence, which are: Estonia, Albania, Portugal, China, Hungary, Greece, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Cyprus, Latvia, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Malta, Iceland, Montenegro, USA, France, Japan, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Ireland, Spain, Norway, New Zealand, Romania, Singapore, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Finland, United Kingdom, Turkey, Canada, Poland, South Africa, Australia.

In addition to South Korean citizens, who can replace their driving license issued by their country with an Emirati license when residing in the country.

Receive the license electronically

The Ministry of the Interior provides the service of replacing driving licenses of other countries with the UAE driving license, by logging in to the smart services, filling in the application data, and receiving the license electronically or through delivery companies. Consideration, fees include 600 dirhams.