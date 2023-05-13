43 innovators from 37 countries showcased their innovations in the field of sustainability, in Expo City, within the selected projects in the sixth round of the Expo Live program, which focuses on solutions related to combating climate change.

The founder and CEO of the “KISSK” company specialized in the field of green technology, Basma Abdul Rahman, confirmed that the UAE is one of the leading countries in the field of sustainability, with its insightful vision towards sustainable work in all sectors, and the steady and successive steps it is taking in this field.

Basima Abdul Rahman, who is participating in the show, explained to Emirates Today that her company, based in Iraq, is among four Arab companies participating in the Expo event. The company specializes in the field of green technology and focuses on implementing and providing solar energy solutions, monitoring and managing its projects (solar energy ) and its products.

She added that participation in the Cop28 Conference of the Parties is considered moral support for the participating parties, especially since this version of the conference is hosted by the UAE, which indicates the excellence of this version organizationally.

On the other hand, Executive Director of the Expo Live Innovation Program, Youssef Kerez, said: “The quantity and quality of advanced projects and solutions that we have seen from all over the world clearly demonstrate the creativity of the global community in contributing to addressing the issue of climate change.”

Projects include a UAE initiative to turn carbon dioxide into rock, an Indian company that makes carbon-negative building materials, a Burundi-based project that converts banana waste into eco-friendly packaging, and a women-led, renewable organic soil farm in Lebanon capable of producing three times more food than Normal rates and contribution to climate change reduction.