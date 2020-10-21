The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is going on online shopping website Amazon. Cell is offering discounts on a number of products including smartphones, accessories, and smart TVs. Along with the discount, Amazon is offering 10% cashback separately on HDFC Bank card. In such a situation, if you are thinking of getting a new smart TV, then this can be a great opportunity. Here we are telling about the 43 inch smart TV available in the cell at a price less than 25 thousand.During the sale, this 43-inch Smart TV of OnePlus can be purchased for Rs 23,990. The TV has a full HD (1920×1080 pixel resolution) display, which has a refresh rate of 60Hz. This TV, which works on Android TV 9.0, offers 20 watt speakers. It has pre-installed apps like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video.Click here to buy this OnePlus TV in Amazon cell

MI TV 4A Horizon Edition 43 Inch Smart TV

During the sale, this 43-inch smart TV from Xiaomi can be purchased for Rs 23,499. Horizon Edition has a full HD resolution display with a thin bezel. It is an Android based smart TV with 20 watt speakers.

Toshiba 43 Inch Smart TV

This 43-inch smart TV from Toshiba can be purchased for Rs 22,450 during the sale. The TV has a full HD (1920×1080 pixel resolution) display. The TV has 24 Watt speakers and Dolby audio support for great sound quality. It has pre-installed apps like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video.

Sanyo 43 Inch Smart TV

During the sale, this 43-inch smart TV from Sanyo can be purchased for Rs 22,999. It has a Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The TV has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 20 Watt speakers. Smart TV works on Android 9.0.

Onida Fire TV Edition 43 Inch Smart TV

Onida Fire TV Edition Smart TV can be purchased during the sale for Rs 21,990. It has access to streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube. The TV has built-in Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port and 1 earphone port.

