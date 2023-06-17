The fight for fair prices and guarantees for our farmers experienced a dramatic episode this week. This Tuesday the producers carried out a powerful demonstration in the government palacein which the decision was made to march peacefully on the International Airport of Bachigualato, with the goal of putting pressure on the authorities to meet their demands.

Upon reaching the vicinity of the federal zone, the public forces tried to stop the group by getting them off their tractors and blocking the road. However, with courage and perseverance, they arrived at the airport terminal around 3 pm, besieged by the National Guard and the fierce summer sun, which for the whole afternoon exceeded 40 °C. The most dramatic moments occurred during the first six hours of the takeover, from the disagreement of the passengers and the deployment of anti-riot elements of the National Guard.

“The authorities have to find a solution, they want to resolve their situation, and we want to resolve ours,” a passenger told me. “We cannot go out, the police have blocked the access, if I call someone to come for me, they cannot enter. We have to go out to find what to eat, or where to sleep. Here the people who are in the sit-in have offered us water, cakes, tamales, but it is not their obligationIt is the obligation of the authorities to support us,” he said.

Growers spent Tuesday night in uncertainty after an unsuccessful visit by state officials. “We spent a cool night, without mosquitoes, everyone sleeping on the sidewalks and on the lawns, but everything was calm,” a producer told me the next day, during which many citizens went to the terminal with food, despite the road blockades. The authorities. “I take advantage of your medium to thank the people here in Culiacán who have joined the cause and have supported us with soft drinks, water and food,” he added.

It was not until Thursday morning, 43 hours after the arrival of the producers at the airport, that the resumption of a work table with the state authorities was achieved. This, despite the slander and disqualifications coming from the President in the morning, who after promising support and signing guarantee prices in the campaign, decided to turn his back on the Sinaloan field.

