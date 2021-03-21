Chairman of the Khalidiya Suburb Council in Sharjah, Khalfan Saeed Al-Marri, stressed the importance of fishermen completing the procedures for obtaining the parking lots allocated to them at Al Khan Marina, which His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed to establish to support fishermen and preserve their profession, Pointing out that 43 citizen fishermen did not complete the procedures for obtaining their parking lots at Al-Khan marina, and only 32 fishermen applied and started their work from the marina.

Al-Marri stressed, during a meeting held to discuss the mechanisms of organizing the use of the marina, the necessity of promptly reviewing the fishermen, who did not fulfill their requests, to the Sharjah Cooperative Fishermen’s Society, to complete the procedures to start fishing from the new marina, and to amend their conditions, in order to avoid being exposed to the violation of not practicing the profession of fishing in a regular way. In addition to leaving their positions and not receiving them, this will make them vulnerable to the random practices of other boats.

He stressed that there is a set of random practices in berths in general, in which efforts must be concerted to prevent them, and to stop irresponsible behaviors in some boats when they are parked at the marina in periods of the night, pointing to the need to take measures to limit the exploitation of the berths randomly, standing without permission from the authorities, and the importance of The authorities cooperated to serve fishermen, while working on installing guide panels and surveillance cameras, setting up guard around the clock, as well as violating trespassers.

He also touched on the importance of resolving the various observations received from the suburb from the fishermen, by speeding up the completion of the beneficiaries of the citizen fishermen to these berths, their signing of the regulatory procedures, and the limitation of some fishermen randomly stopping their boats, and linking them in places other than those designated for them, which distorts the public view and impedes movement, and affects Concerning the infrastructure of the marina, and exposing them to violation by the competent authorities in the emirate, pointing to the importance of controlling other unregistered fishing boats and pleasure boats, and working to develop regulations and guidelines in a number of languages, to preserve the marina within its useful life and ease of use, and to preserve the surrounding environment.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

