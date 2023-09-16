Dubai Municipality reported that it had carried out 3,132 inspection visits to beauty salons in the emirate since the beginning of this year, while it seized 43 cosmetics and personal care products that violated specifications, and their circulation in the emirate’s markets was prohibited.

The Director of the Municipality’s Health and Safety Department, Dr. Naseem Muhammad Rafii, explained to Emirates Al-Youm that municipal inspectors have carried out 3,132 inspection visits to beauty salons in the emirate since the beginning of this year, to ensure their compliance with all controls and requirements regulating them, specified by the municipality.

She pointed out that the most important points that are focused on during the inspection process of salons are ensuring the occupational health certificates of service providers, the cleanliness and sterilization of the tools used in dealing with customers, as well as ensuring the safety of the products that are used inside the salon, in addition to checking the quality of the water. Commitment to cleaning and disinfecting water tanks, in addition to ensuring indoor air quality, and commitment to the safety and cleaning of indoor air systems. It stated that 43 violating cosmetics and personal care products were seized in 105 establishments since the beginning of this year, out of 9,205 establishments. These establishments were violated according to regulations and laws, and the circulation of violating products in the markets was prohibited.

She added: “There are many reasons for banning products, such as if they contain prohibited or impermissible substances, or if the product does not comply with the safety controls and requirements of approved products.”

All institutions related to health and safety, which are subject to the municipality’s oversight, were covered within the specific regulatory programs during 2023, and according to the action plans drawn up in the smart inspection system, to ensure compliance with the approved controls and requirements.

The municipality confirmed that it subjects all cosmetic products to routine and random inspection, whether through border crossings or in markets, to ensure consumer protection and safety, and to protect markets from commercial fraud, while counterfeit goods are destroyed, and the entity that trades them is in violation of the law.