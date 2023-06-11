By Friday (June 9, 2023), 43.3 million doses of flu vaccines had been administered in Brazil. According to the Ministry of Health, of the total doses applied, 16 million were in the elderly, 6 million in children and 2.6 million in health professionals.

The ministry warns that the “Vaccination is essential before the arrival of winter, as this is the season of the year with the greatest circulation of the influenza virus. [gripe] Influenza”.

The ministry’s guidance is that states and municipalities extend vaccination while doses are available. The recommendation is for the population to consult local information to find out where to get vaccinated.

coronavirus

About 22 million doses of the bivalent vaccine against covid-19 were applied. “The vaccine is intended for all Brazilians over 18 years of age who completed the primary vaccination schedule with two doses. It is necessary, however, a minimum interval of 4 months since the administration of the last dose”declared the ministry.

“Both the flu and covid-19 vaccination actions are part of the National Vaccination Movement, which started in February of this year. The movement is one of the priorities of the federal government to strengthen the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) and to rescue the culture of vaccination in the country”said the government.