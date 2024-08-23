The Sharjah Social Services Department reported that the number of services provided by the Child and Family Protection Centre in the department during the first half of this year amounted to 428 services for children, most notably the issuance of 100 birth certificates, followed by the issuance of 80 new passports, 66 identity cards, 52 school registration services for children, 48 health cards, and 38 child naming services. The remaining percentage was distributed among lineage verification transactions, registration summary transactions, and age assessment certificates.

Fatima Al Marzouqi, Director of the Child and Family Protection Centre, told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the centre aims to rescue children and those who have been reported as deprived of social care by all means, ensure that they enjoy all their rights, and provide advisory services to them and their families.