The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the employment of 425 male and female citizens in the private health sector, after they joined the “Nafis” program to “develop health sector cadres” through a “student citizen work contract”, while work is currently underway to employ more than 1,600 citizens enrolled in the program..

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in cooperation with “NAFES”, has created a “student citizen work contract”. This type of contract is concluded between the employer and the citizen enrolled in studies, within one of the programs supported and approved by “NAFES”. According to this, the student receives sponsorship from the company and a salary of no less than 4,000 dirhams paid through the wage protection system, in addition to being registered in one of the approved pension funds in the country, and a financial reward from “NAFES” based on his academic achievement. Meanwhile, the student is employed by the company after graduation and receives financial support from “NAFES” based on his educational qualification..

A student citizen appointed to the company with a “study citizen employment contract” is included within the localization percentages required by the company..

The Ministry pointed out in a press release issued today, the remarkable success achieved by the “Employment Contract for a Student Citizen,” which was evident in the wide turnout of young citizens to join the programs supported by “Nafis,” specifically the “Health Sector Cadres Development” program, in addition to the remarkable employment rates for students who complete the requirements of these programs..

The ministry said that this success reflects the effectiveness of the partnership and cooperation between the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the “Nafis Program” on the one hand, and the private sector on the other hand, in training, empowering and employing Emirati cadres in the private sector and enhancing their competitiveness, appreciating the efforts of all companies that contracted with citizens according to the “student citizen work contract.”.

In its statement, the ministry praised the private health institutions that concluded “employment contracts for a student citizen,” most notably Mediclinic Hospitals, NMC Royal Hospital, Burjeel Hospitals, the Health and Medical Services Group, Mirdif Hospital and Al Garhoud Private Hospital, and the Modern International Hospital..