The value of humanitarian programmes, relief operations, development projects, reconstruction programmes and orphan sponsorships implemented by the Red Crescent Authority inside and outside the country during the first half of this year amounted to 424 million, 36 thousand and 432 dirhams, benefiting approximately 15 million, 613 thousand and 59 people in the UAE and in dozens of countries around the world..

The Authority’s field activities on its local scene during the first half of the current year witnessed intensive activity, and the value of local programmes, activities and projects in a number of vital areas amounted to 87 million, 909 thousand and 894 dirhams, while outside the country it amounted to 336 million, 126 thousand and 538 dirhams..

This came in a report issued by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in conjunction with the celebration of World Humanitarian Day, which falls on August 19 of each year..

During the relevant period, the Authority’s programmes witnessed vertical and horizontal expansion and moved to advanced stages of social empowerment and comprehensive development work. The Authority became more efficient and dynamic in its humanitarian environment, more widespread and faster in areas of crises, disasters and troubled arenas. There are many factors that combined to make the Emirates Red Crescent a key player in its humanitarian environment and a strong supporter of the efforts made to alleviate the impact of crises and disasters. The most important of these is the support of the wise leadership of the country, which contributed to the Authority launching initiatives that make the required difference in improving life, alleviating suffering and spreading the spirit of happiness and positivity among the needy and less fortunate segments in obtaining basic services through the vital and ambitious development programmes and projects it implements..

The Red Crescent report indicated that the programmes and initiatives implemented within the country during the relevant period included humanitarian aid worth AED 5,407,718, benefiting 3,734 people, while medical aid amounted to AED 8,834,208, benefiting 1,957 cases, in addition to aid for students amounting to AED 3,943,041, benefiting 4,073 male and female students in various educational stages. Aid for prisoners and their families amounted to AED 2,677,262, benefiting 822 people, in addition to aid for 909 people of determination worth AED 3,182,407..

As for the item of supporting institutions, two institutions benefited from the Authority’s assistance worth 65,600 dirhams. The Authority also implemented seasonal projects that included Ramadan and sacrifice programs, from which about 1,273,760 people benefited, worth 27 million, 46 thousand, and 934 dirhams..

The value of the humanitarian cases that were assisted through the Red Crescent platforms on social media amounted to 16 million, 887 thousand and 472 dirhams, benefiting 485 humanitarian cases, in addition to 19 million, 865 thousand and 252 dirhams, which is the cost of the aid that was provided through donations from the major benefactors in the authority, benefiting 9 thousand and 98 people..

Externally, the Red Crescent’s semi-annual report addressed relief operations, as urgent and emergency relief programs are among the Red Crescent Authority’s priorities in addressing the effects of disasters and crises and mitigating their severity on those affected and victims..

The report indicated that the value of relief operations implemented during the first half of the current year amounted to 221 million, 818 thousand, and 985 dirhams, benefiting 11 million, 952 thousand, and 414 people in 25 countries around the world..

The Authority is very interested in construction and development projects, reconstruction projects and rehabilitation of infrastructure in countries affected by disasters and crises, in order to remove the effects of devastation and destruction left by these disasters and the damages inflicted on the beneficiaries of the services of these vital projects, especially in the fields of health, education, housing and public facilities directly linked to broad sectors of the public. The Authority usually begins implementing its development projects in affected countries after urgent and emergency relief operations for the victims and those affected..

These projects come as a subsequent step to the humanitarian relief programs to contribute to restoring life to normal in the affected regions and providing appropriate conditions for the stability of those affected and displaced by these disasters and crises. This item also includes the implementation of empowerment and capacity building projects, which are small projects owned by the Authority for poor and needy families to manage themselves and generate a fixed income that helps them manage their daily affairs instead of direct and immediate aid that ends on time and does not fulfill the required purpose, in addition to social services, humanitarian aid and seasonal programs. The value of these programs amounted to 85 million, 325 thousand and 546 dirhams, benefiting 2 million, 217 thousand and 564 people in 49 countries..

The Authority’s report confirmed that the Red Crescent’s programmes in the field of orphan care and sponsorship are witnessing continuous expansion, thanks to God, the great care that the Authority gives to this important group in society, and the great turnout of sponsors, benefactors and philanthropists to support the Authority’s efforts in this vital aspect. The Authority has been highly distinguished in the field of orphan care and sponsorship programmes and mobilising support for their humanitarian conditions. The cost of orphan sponsorship programmes during the first six months of this year amounted to 28 million and 982 thousand dirhams, benefiting 148 thousand and 241 orphans in more than 20 countries..