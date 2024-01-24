The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, revealed that 422 federal government buildings, including schools, hospitals, and other entities, were monitored, which are considered the most depleting and consuming of water at the level of the emirates of the country, stressing that the Ministry is currently working with the concerned authorities to aim to reduce the water consumption of these entities. By 25%.

The Minister said, during the Federal National Council session held this morning: “The Ministry has not lost hope in working on a national, federal project to maintain groundwater levels, especially since the depleted quantities of this water are very frightening,” pointing out that 46% of the water used daily It comes from the ground in a country that suffers from poor rainfall, which is very worrying, according to his description.