Raja Mahmudabad Land worth about 421 crore of Amir Mohammad Khan and his family members will be confiscated under the Ceiling Act. The government will take possession of 422 hectares of land in Sitapur, Barabanki and Lakhimpur Kheri. For this, the court of ADM administration has issued instructions to the DMs of the three districts.

King Amir Mohammad Khan and his family owned a considerable amount of land in Barabanki, Sitapur and Lakhimpur. Based on the guidelines of the High Court, the trial of the government vs Raja Mohammad Amir Ahmed Khan under Section (2) of the Landlord Imposition Act 1960 was going on in the court of ADM administration since 2007.

Ceiling decided on 26 December

According to sources, the files were pressed several times to save land. Meanwhile, many officers have not shown any interest in deferring the hearing. At present, on December 26, ADM administration Amarpal Singh settled the case and pronounced the verdict of sealing 422.005 hectares of land.

421 crores worth of land

ADM administration said that after hearing all the points, 422.005 hectares of sealing land has been declared in all the three districts including land and garden. The district administration of the three districts will now take possession of these lands. Information from the ADM Court has been sent to the DMs of the three districts. The value of the seized lands is estimated at 421 crores.

Land will be confiscated in 233 villages

Sitapur: A total of 388.391 hectares of land will be confiscated in 182 villages. Their price is around 388 crores.

Lakhimpur Kheri: The government will take possession of 10.659 hectares of land in 31 villages. Their price is about 11 crores.

Barabanki: The district administration will take over 23.045 hectares of land in 20 villages. Their cost is estimated at around 23 million.

Land of Lucknow was not involved in the case

In Lucknow too, King Mahmudabad has immense assets. From the city to the rural areas, there are the lands of King Mahmudabad and his family. The ADM administration says that there was no case of Lucknow land in the pending litigation. If any other matter comes up, action will be taken as per rules.



Ceiling Act, cannot hold more than 18 acres of land

The Ceiling Act was enacted in the year 1961 after the abolition of Zamindari system. After enactment of this law, a family does not have the right to own more than 15 acres of irrigated land. In the case of unirrigated land, this area can grow up to 18 acres.



Many buildings also in the capital

Lucknow: Butler Palace, Mahmudabad Mansion, Halwasia Market, Lari Building, Malka Zamania – Golaganj.

Sitapur: SP Housing, DM Housing, CMO Housing. Horticulture and other lands in Mahmudabad, Sahajani, Patepur, Semra, Gularmau, Kedarpur, Chandanpur, Rasulabad, Secunderabad, Saraiya Raja Sa.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SP Bungalow and several properties in Garhi Ibrahimpur, Rasulpur, Jalalpur and Piparjhala.

Barabanki: Land in several villages including Allapur, Ranimau, Baghauli, Surjanpur and Gaur Ghazni.

Assets also abroad, total worth 50 thousand crores

King Mahmudabad and his family also have tremendous assets in Iraq, Pakistan and other countries. His 396 properties are also estimated in Uttarakhand. According to the government assessment in October 2006, the value of his assets was around Rs 50,000 crore.

Ownership dispute was going on since 1962

King Mohammad Amir Ahmad Khan of Mahmudabad was in Iraq at the time of partition of India. In the year 1957, he gave up citizenship of India and moved to Pakistan. Some family members remained in India and the rest went to Pakistan. Under the Defense Act-1962, the government declared the assets of Raja’s family members to Pakistan as enemy property under his protection. In 1973, his son Raja Mohammad Amir Mohammad Khan filed a claim on the properties and the trial began. In 2010 the government amended the Enemy Property Act and all of the king’s assets went to the Custodian. On 7 January 2016, the Supreme Court banned the sale of enemy properties when a new ordinance came into force.