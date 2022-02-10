Home page world

A stethoscope lies in a family doctor’s office. © Stephan Jansen/dpa

Since the turn of the year, visits to the doctor in Germany have been increasing continuously. The values ​​​​of previous corona waves are significantly exceeded. The current estimates of the RKI provide information.

Berlin – According to estimates by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), there have been 420,000 doctor visits in Germany within seven days because of Covid-19.

In the past week, the number of corresponding doctor visits has increased significantly compared to the previous week, according to the RKI weekly report published on Thursday evening. Since the turn of the year, the number of doctor visits has increased, and in almost all age groups the values ​​​​of previous corona waves are significantly exceeded.

According to the RKI, calculations for the fifth week of the year also show that around 1.9 to 4.3 percent of children and adolescents up to the age of 14 and 1.4 to 2.7 percent of people aged 15 and over have Covid-19 with symptoms of an acute respiratory disease sufferers. The authority has been presenting calculations like these in the publication for a few weeks now. The background is, for example, an alleged increasing incompleteness of the reporting data due to limited capacities of laboratories and health authorities.

Hospital admissions at a constant level

According to the institute, estimated values ​​for hospital admissions of patients infected with Sars-CoV-2 have recently remained at a constant level or increased again.

According to the RKI, 2398 patients who tested positive for corona were treated in intensive care units on Wednesday – a week earlier it had been 2307.

According to the RKI, the highest seven-day incidences were still recorded in children between the ages of five and 14. But the seven-day incidences also increased significantly in the older age groups. “There is still a very high infection pressure in the population. The peak of the fifth wave has not yet been reached,” warned the RKI experts. dpa