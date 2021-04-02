Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The road transport and transportation sector represents one of the biggest environmental challenges in the world, as it causes about 18 percent of all emissions from human activity, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which estimated the number of vehicles roaming the streets of the world in excess of one billion vehicles.

In the UAE, with the aim of reducing the negative impacts of the road transport sector on the environment and preserving its vital role in development, the concerned authorities have implemented a set of plans and procedures that contribute to significantly reducing emissions levels associated with this sector, foremost among which is the expansion of mass transport options and the creation of appropriate infrastructure. To encourage the widespread use of hybrid and electric cars, in addition to the use of natural gas as a fuel in a greater number of vehicles.

Mass transit

During the past years, mass transportation has turned into an ideal option for a large number of residents in the country, as these means carry hundreds of millions of passengers annually at low prices, in addition to their positive impact on the environment in terms of reducing carbon emissions and saving energy resources.

The “Dubai Metro” is emerging as one of the most important pioneering projects in the integrated mass transit system that has contributed to preserving the environment and reducing carbon emissions, in addition to the easy and comfortable transportation method for residents and its role in supporting economic activities in the emirate.

Statistics show that Dubai residents depend on the metro as their preferred means of transportation, which confirms its strategic value as a vital project that supports the overall development trends in the emirate, as the metro has transported between its opening in September 2009 until September 2020 about one billion and 560 thousand passengers, through 2.6 million trips, at a global commitment rate. Flight schedules amounted to 99.7%.

In the same context, the full launch of the “Union Train” project is expected to constitute a major boost in efforts to preserve the environment and reduce carbon emissions from the transport sector, as the train will significantly reduce the number of vehicles and cargo transport fleets in the country, which will contribute to reducing these emissions dramatically. marked. Public buses in the country cover all regions within each emirate, in addition to moving between different cities, and run according to a strictly set schedule and all of these buses are modern, air-conditioned and have comfortable seats, and people of determination can use them easily, and the front seats on buses are allocated to women and children, including It provides them with comfort and privacy.

Electric and hybrid vehicles

The number of electric and hybrid cars is increasing rapidly in the country, which is most evident in the taxi fleets in a number of emirates, while reports have confirmed the increase in personal electric vehicles in recent years, as the decision to liberalize fuel prices issued in 2015 contributed to Accelerate the pace of this transformation.

The UAE is the leader in the change towards the future of electric cars in the region, as it has succeeded in converting approximately 20% of the fleet of cars belonging to government agencies to electric cars, and is targeting about 42,000 electric cars to enter its streets by 2030. In Abu Dhabi, it is considered more than 85%. From the fleet of taxis that are environmentally friendly, as this percentage is distributed among “hybrid hybrids” that achieve a reduction in fuel consumption by 50% compared to regular vehicles of the same class and natural gas vehicles. In turn, the Emirate of Dubai launched the Smart Mobility Strategy in 2016, which aims to convert 25% of the total transportation in Dubai to self-driving by the year 2030, and this strategy helps to save 1.5 billion dirhams by reducing environmental pollution by 12%.

Reducing pollutants

The UAE has set national standards for the levels of emissions resulting from land transportation, including the system to protect the air from pollution issued by Cabinet Resolution No. 37 of 2006 as part of the executive regulations of Federal Law No. 24 of 1999 regarding the protection and development of the environment, and the periodic examination of masses of gaseous pollutants emitted from Exhaust annually as a condition for licensing the vehicle.

The UAE has worked to improve the types of fuels used as fuel for vehicles, as it has banned the use of leaded petrol, and unleaded petrol has been substituted for it since 2003, as well as gradually reducing the sulfur content in diesel fuel until it has reached 10 parts per million at the present time.