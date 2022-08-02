Abu Dhabi Police violated 4,200 drivers during the first half of last year, due to concealment of license plate data for heavy and light vehicles, in such a way that it was not possible to monitor the plate numbers or distinguish the category and source.

It called on drivers, as part of the “Safety Path” campaign, not to hide vehicle data in any way or try to cover the plates when driving without a load, or when loading materials or loading bicycles.

She explained that the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law provides for the punishment of perpetrators of acts that may lead to “unclear vehicle plate numbers” with a fine of 400 dirhams, stressing keenness to intensify traffic control and take legal measures by violating any vehicle that does not commit to clarifying its plate numbers in accordance with the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law. .

She stated that some drivers commit behaviors on the public road that lead to traffic violations and financial fines, including some truck drivers using covers that reach the level of the number plates site or connecting hoses close to the plate site in a way that does not show them well, or not maintaining the number plate site periodically. With the long period of use of the truck on the road.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed the tightening of control over traffic on the roads, pointing out that such violations were monitored, followed up and photographed accurately, and the perpetrators were violated.