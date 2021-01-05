In the 4200 crore bike boat scam, the police have intensified their agitation. The Noida Police imposed the Gangster Act on 15 accused, including Sanjay Bhati and his two brothers, in October 2020, the police has now started the process of confiscating their assets.Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said that the 15 accused who have been charged with gangsters in the bike scam, will now have their assets seized. Gangster Act was imposed against 15 accused. Now the process of confiscation of their property has been expedited. Out of 22 jailed accused, 11 accused were arrested by Meerut EOW, in which several accused including Vijender of Meerut are still absconding.

The 4200-crore bike boat scam is one of the most talked about and Noida’s biggest scams, in which an estimated eight lakh people were caught cheating. Several agencies are investigating into it. Noida Crime Branch is investigating 20 cases. Many more accused including Sanjay Goyal, Vinod Kumar, Vishal Kumar, Karan Kumar, Vijender of Meerut are involved in this.