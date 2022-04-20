Home page World

Anna Lorenz

Every year on April 20, a not inconsiderable community around the world more or less actively celebrates the “420 Holiday” – but what is behind the combination of numbers?

Munich – Education is a broad field. Facts, formulas and figures that are essentially or at least trivially worth knowing are a dime a dozen and quite a few who follow the language usage of the younger generations notice how quickly the innovations of the time are progressing. The term “420”, pronounced “Four-Twenty”, is different. In the hodgepodge of popular abbreviations, which is still popular today, most people are not familiar with the origin of the worldwide code. To today’s annual “holiday” of this code number goes Merkur.de therefore on one Trip into the world of trivia – for nothing but educationto buildunderstood.

For the unofficial holiday: “420” – That’s what the international code stands for

Although, in terms of knowledge about, than in vogue valid expressions and abbreviations are still well established, I have to admit that the expression “420” was completely unknown to me until recently. In my defence, the code is almost impossible to decipher without knowing how it was created. This fact, increased by a bit of naivety, finally led me one day to the innocent question of an acquaintance: “What is “420” anyway?” I will never forget how he then looked at me with a frugal look and an almost grandfatherly smile and patiently replied, “Oh you, that’s just my favorite number.”

Understandably not satisfied with this information, I put my question to a well-known search engine and quickly found what I was looking for. “420” is – in case you didn’t know – synonymous with the consumption of cannabis. Whether smoked, baked or taken in any other way, the so-called “stonehead code” proclaims membership in the group of the resulting change in consciousness, not averse.

Annually on April 20th, cannabis users meet for so-called “smoke-ins”. © ZUMAse4 ZUMA Wire/imago

Over the years, the custom of the “420” also gained an internal holiday in the consumer community. In view of the English date system 20/4, this falls on April 20th. of every year. On this day, cannabis friends from all over the world meet for so-called smoke-ins. It remains to be seen whether consumers in this country will soon be able to pursue their passion legally, as politically intended.

“420” – The story behind the “stone code” used worldwide

Despite all – definitely questionable – trivialization of this dangerous drug, behind the number “420” there is an amusing story, the knowledge of which is not world-changing, but certainly has what it takes to be an entertaining anecdote.

It was in 1971 that a student at San Rafael High School in California named Waldo Steve received a card from a friend. This showed the way to a secret, small marijuana plantation, which the brother of the acquaintance had planted. However, since the same was employed by the US Coast Guard and feared difficulties if his botanical pastime was discovered, the grass should be harvested immediately. Steve and four of his friends generously took on the project, so they arranged to meet up after school to get in the mood for the venture with a joint and then head out together. The group, which went by the title The Waldos, set a time for their meeting to begin at 4:20 p.m., which over time became the Stoner Code.

The code “420” dates back to the 1970s, but is still used internationally today. © picture alliance / ICC / dpa

The international fame of the “420” only made another coincidence possible. The hippie band Greatful Dead made up how chip.de reports, namely some time later settled in San Rafael, where contact with a few “Waldos” was established. The band, also not averse to cannabis use, picked up the code and took it to the music scene. There, in turn, an editor of the cannabis magazine “High Times” heard the abbreviation and used it from then on in his articles. The rest is history – but not the Waldos. The group of former students are still friends and even sell merch online featuring 420 t-shirts and other apparel commemorating their high Remember high school days. And so the “420” reconnaissance of Merkur.de ultimately achieved its goal: after all, as intended, it ultimately has to do with education. (askl)