The result was achieved by the Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) . And no, no strange futuristic technologies were used.

What is the minimum value of MB/s needed to make you say: okay, this internet connection is fast? 20, 200, 2000? How about 420 billion MB/s ? In other words, we’re talking about 402 Tbps, or enough to download your entire Steam library in less than a second.

Details on the Japanese speed record

The Japanese agency has exploited 50 km of commercial fiber optics and signal amplifiers. The speed of 402 Tbps is the peak and represents a 25% increase over the previous record. NICT used as many transmission bands as possible, along with state-of-the-art amplifiers and equalizers, to achieve a total signal bandwidth of 37.6 THz. This is 100,000 times more bandwidth than, for example, WiFi 7 can utilize.

Optical filaments that carry light

In other words, no, we will not have a connection speed of 420 billion MB/s in a short time because the costs are too high for commercial and continuous use, but in general it is clear that this type of data exchange speed is already possible with current technology and that we “just” have to optimize what we already have.

Also, remember that even if the connection speed was really that fast, PC and console components would block this result. Even if you happen to have a motherboard capable of transmitting data at 10 Gbps, you would reduce the NICT record by 400,000 times. RAM and SSDs would also create limitations, because you couldn’t write all that information in an instant. At least not yet.

Finally, we would like to point out that a unique chip factory in Europe will be in Novara: the choice of Silicon Box has arrived.