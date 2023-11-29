The man contacted 118 after killing Vincenza Angrisano: the operators heard the children’s screams from the phone

A devastating tragedy occurred yesterday in Andria, Puglia, where a man stabbed his wife to death. The attack apparently occurred in front of the young children of the couple, who had been living separately at home for some time. The victim’s name was Vincenza Angrisanohe was 42 years old and was starting all the procedures to divorce the man who later became his executioner.

The wound in everyone’s hearts, caused by the pain of the tragic death of Giulia Cecchettin, has not yet passed, yet the plague of feminicides in Italy it shows no signs of abating.

This time a macabre drama, dictated by the cruelty and absolute madness of a man, occurred in Puglia, more precisely in Andria.

The protagonists of the story are Vincenza Angrisano di 42 years old and your husband, the 52 year old Luigi Leonetti.

The two, married for many years, from what has been learned in the last few hours, seem to have lived for separated at home for some time. Things were not going well and the woman had already started all the procedures for separation and subsequent divorce.

Yesterday afternoon, for reasons still completely unclear, unfortunately the irreparable happened. Leonetti, perhaps at the height of an argument, challenged a knife and it has hit his wife several times until it causes her death.

Vincenza Angrisano killed in front of her children

Immediately afterwards it was Luigi Leonetti himself contact the health workers on 118requesting their intervention on site.

However, the switchboard staff heard from the handset the desperate screams of the children. For this reason the operators, in addition to sending an ambulance to the scene, also have contacted the Carabinieri and requested their urgent intervention.

Arrived on site there scene that they found themselves in front of was chilling. With the woman lying on the ground and now lifeless and the terrified children.

The social workers they took steps to take them away from the site of the femicide.

Leonetti he did not resist arrest and, once in the barracks, he confessed to having killed his wife.

The Carabinieri are investigating the matter, coordinated by the Trani prosecutor’s office and by the Chief Prosecutor Renato Nitti.

They will follow updates about this latest tragic story.