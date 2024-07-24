More than 270,000 people in Madrid witnessed a mega concert that gave Karol G at the end of her tour “tomorrow will be a nice tour.” The Colombian singer managed to gather thousands of people at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium and left her country in a high place with her talent.

According to the criteria of

However, the big night was marred by the death of a man, who lost his life after facing a fight leaving the Madrid stadium.

International media reports that The subject would be recording a group of women who had attended the event and that they would have felt offended by the man’s abusive behavior.

It was then that Another citizen would have joined the discussion and, in defense of the group of women, he would have insulted the subject who was recording.

In the dispute, the man who had his cell phone in his hand was punched and fell to the sidewalk, receiving a blunt blow to the head.

According to informed sources, the subject suffered a trauma to his skull and his head lost a lot of blood after the fall.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS