American singer Christina Aguilera starred as singer Cher for Halloween and delighted fans. The corresponding publication and comments appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the posted video, the 42-year-old performer appeared in front of the camera in a leather bodysuit, decorated with chains, a deep neckline and two wide belts. Her look was completed with fishnet tights and pointed-toe stilettos. Makeup artists gave her makeup in the style of smoky eyes and thin eyebrows. The stylists, in turn, put a wig on her and styled her strands into small curls.

Fans appreciated the transformation of the artist, which they began to write about in the comments under the post. “Icon”, “Incredible beauty”, “Divine body”, “Incredible figure. I envy”, “Fire!” – they spoke out.

Earlier, Christina Aguilera also starred in a revealing outfit to promote her own show in Las Vegas, USA. Then the performer showed her figure in a black corset bodysuit with cups and strapless, which exposed part of her breasts.