Two people were killed in Wiesbaden. The police have arrested a suspect. © -/5VISION.NEWS/dpa

A man reports to the police and says he killed two people. According to the police, they are two direct relatives.

Wiesbaden – In Wiesbaden, a 42-year-old man is said to have killed his sister and father. The suspect reported himself to the police, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. This was shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday. He allowed himself to be arrested on the spot without resistance.

According to reports, the bodies of a 45-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man were found in the apartment building. According to a statement, the dead were the sister and father of the arrested man. All three were registered at the address of the crime scene. The background to the crime is still completely unclear, said the spokesman.

The 42-year-old suspect is to be brought before a judge on Tuesday. The police cordoned off the crime scene in the Kohlheck district and specialists were busy securing evidence. Other media had previously reported on this. dpa