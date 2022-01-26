Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- In order to improve the service and care provided by the Potable Water and Sewerage Board of the Municipality of Ahome (Japama)this morning they delivered 42 vehicles that are intended solely for the operational area.

During the event, Raúl Pérez Miranda, general manager of the paramunicipal, commented that the first count of the vehicle fleet that was made found vehicles up to 35 years old and they are still half working, highlighting that the average life of the units It was 20 years of use, which is equivalent to spending a little more than half a million pesos a month just for maintenance.

“Today we have before us a useful fleet of vehicles consisting of 42 units, of which there are 27 double-cab pickups, 5 double-wheeled pickups, 5 cars and a dump truck will soon arrive, and 4 units with a 5-ton capacity box that will bring us great maintenance. and consequently a better ceo in attention to the complaints presented for leaking drinking water, potholes, drainage and why not say it, the collection work that we need so much”.

Municipal authorities in the vehicle delivery event to Japama. Photo: Discussion

The municipal official highlighted some of the actions that are being carried out at this time, such as the modernization of the Benito Juárez plant and the Ejido 9 de Diciembre, as well as the maintenance of the Río Fuerte Commission plant, among others, which he assured will largely solve water supply problems throughout the municipality of Ahome.