This Saturday the 42 people kidnapped on February 17 from a school in the state of Niger, north of Nigeria, were released. It is about 27 students, 12 relatives of these and three employees of the educational institution. These releases are known as the search continues for another 317 girls abducted on Friday from a school in the state of Zamfara.

Schools have become the target of mass kidnappings in northern Nigeria by armed groups in recent years.

On February 17, a criminal gang broke into a secondary institution in the Kagara district, in the northern state of Niger, and abducted 27 students, 12 members of their families and three members of the educational staff. A child died while trying to flee from the kidnappers.

Now, ten days later, the authorities reported that the 42 people were released.

“The kidnapped students, staff and relatives of the Kagara Government College of Sciences have regained their freedom and have been received by the Government of the State of Niger,” Governor Abubakar Sani Bello posted through his Twitter account.

The ransom comes a day after another group of 317 girls was kidnapped by armed men at a school in the neighboring state of Zamfara.

Several illegal gangs operate in northern Nigeria, often kidnapping for ransom and lobbying for members of their groups to be released from jails.

Mass kidnappings, a political problem for President Muhammadu Buhari

These violent acts have become a challenge for President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired Army general, who has faced mounting criticism in recent months for attacks by local gangs, causing commotion within and outside the country.

This month, Buhari replaced the military’s longtime chiefs, but that move has not mitigated the worsening violence or quelled citizen discontent.

File- About 350 children who were kidnapped are in a conference room with the authorities and some relatives, after being released. In Katsania, Nigeria on December 18, 2020. © AP / Sunday Alamba

The Buhari Administration tries, however, to stand against the kidnappers. Last December, the security forces rescued 350 minors who a week earlier had been forcibly taken away by armed men.

In one of the most remembered mass kidnappings in the world, there is that of 276 Nigerian girls in 2014, the fact of which was adjudicated by the jihadist group Boko Haram, in the state of Borno. Of these, about 100 are still missing.

In addition to the interests of local gangs, security experts have indicated that many of them collaborate with the aforementioned extremist movement, which seeks to impose an Islamic state in a nation with a Muslim majority in the north and predominantly Christian in the south. .

Violence and insecurity have aggravated the economic challenges faced by the inhabitants of this country, the most populous in Africa and the main oil exporter, which in turn, struggles to cope with a decrease in income, due to a fall in crude oil prices and the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

