Ugandan police and local authorities say at least 42 people have been killed and eight seriously injured in a suspected rebel attack on a secondary school in western Uganda.

A provincial government official said 15 children were also kidnapped. The Ugandan authorities have held a militia linked to the Islamic State group responsible for the massacre, which took place on Friday night, in the town of “Mbundwe” near the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Ugandan army stated that it was tracking the militants and that it would respond to the attack. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack, calling for those responsible to be brought to justice, according to a spokesperson.

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, made similar comments, describing the attack as “horrific”.