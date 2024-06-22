On Saturday, Hamas said that the Israeli bombing that targeted 7 homes in the Beach camp resulted in the death of 24 Palestinians.

Our correspondent reported that violent Israeli raids targeted an entire residential square in the Beach Camp, west of Gaza City.

The Civil Defense in Gaza said that victims, most of them children and women, were scattered from under the rubble of homes that were bombed by Israel in the camp, indicating that the Civil Defense teams continue to search for missing persons under the rubble of the targeted residential square.

In the northeast of Gaza City, there were dead and wounded in an Israeli forces raid on a house in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, according to Palestine TV.

Our correspondent reported that ambulance and rescue crews recovered the bodies of more than 15 dead people from under the rubble of bombed homes in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City.

For its part, the Israeli army said that its warplanes raided two buildings “used by Hamas in Gaza City.”

The Israeli army also said that the recent raids in Gaza City (Al-Shati Camp – Al-Tuffah neighborhood) targeted military infrastructure used by Hamas.

Israeli Channel 12 said that the aim of the raid on the Beach camp, which targeted an entire residential square, was to assassinate the leader of the Hamas movement, Raed Saad.

Israeli Army Radio said, “The leader of the military arm of Hamas, Raed Saad, was assassinated in an Israeli attack targeting the Beach Camp in Gaza City.”

Who is Raed Saad?

Member of the Qassam Military Council and responsible for the Operations and Industrialization Department.

A previous attempt to assassinate him last March failed, according to what Israeli Radio announced at the time.

He survived a previous arrest attempt during the siege of the Shifa Complex last March.