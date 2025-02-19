Swine meat is already 42% of all the meat consumed in Spanish homes, according to the latest data of the consumption panel of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

Specifically, the Agrifood Interprofessional Organization of the White Cap Charnica option preferred by Spanish consumers.

The figures show that the total consumption of fresh meat and made of pigs in Spain exceeded 817,000 tons. An amount that consolidates the change in consumption tendency that occurred in 2023, the year in which, after several downward exercises, pig consumption increased slightly to 807,600 tons.

Interprofessional has explained that in that climb it has had to do with the evolution of household consumption, where the pig is the one that has grown the most among all the groups of meat, with a 3.5% growth in fresh meat and 0.8% in elaborated compared to the previous year.

In fact, fresh pork spending has also been the one that has experienced a greater growth among all types of meats bought by Spanish consumers to consume at home.

An increase that has led to the spending of households in meat and pigs is placed at 7,707 million euros, which represents more than 47% of the total expenditure on meat and meat products and 9.2% of total food spending and drinks.