The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather during the days of Eid al-Fitr will be hot during the day and moderate to pleasant at night and in the early morning in general, becoming fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, pointing to an increase in the amounts of medium and high clouds in some areas of the country.

The center pointed out the possibility of light rain falling at frequent intervals, especially tomorrow, and the possibility of light to moderate rain falling on Friday, and the weather will be humid on the coasts at night and Monday morning.

Winds are northeasterly to southeasterly, sometimes turning to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, and sometimes active.

He pointed out that the sea waves are generally light, sometimes moderate in the Arabian Gulf, and light in the Sea of ​​Oman, noting that the maximum temperatures expected during the Eid period will range between 29 to 35 degrees Celsius on the coasts and islands, and in the inland areas (35 – 42). And in the mountainous areas (21 – 29), while the expected minimum temperatures during this period range between 19 to 25 degrees Celsius on the coasts and islands, and in the inland areas (16 – 23), and in the mountainous areas (14 – 20).