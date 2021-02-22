Statistical data issued by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai confirmed that the conditions imposed by the pandemic on the pace of daily activities and the decrease in the number of visitors to public and closed places during the past year reflected on the decrease in the number of users of mass transit means of all kinds, including taxis and means of rental. Intelligent.

According to the data, the number of mass transit users decreased by 41.7% compared to 2019, as they reached 346 million passengers last year, compared to 594 million passengers in 2019.

The number of Dubai Metro users, in its red and green lines, decreased from 202.98 million passengers in 2019 to 113.63 million passengers last year. The number of public bus riders decreased from 157.1 million passengers in 2019 to 95.41 million riders last year.

Users of metro, buses and taxis told Emirates Today that their resort to public transportation has decreased in the wake of the spread of the Corona pandemic as a precaution, and as a result of the health and psychological concerns imposed by the spread of the “Covid-19” virus in general.

The pandemic imposed a contraction of the volume of daily outdoor activities to unprecedented levels, and prompted many to work from home. This included the majority of employees, with the exception of a limited number of workers in the vital sectors, although the authority was able to continue to provide all its services, without interruption, including public and shared transport services, and to provide them in accordance with the standards applied globally in the implementation of preventive and precautionary measures.

Dubai Roads has developed an integrated system for the disinfection and sterilization of public transportation, in accordance with international best practices, and based on UITP standards, to provide a safe and healthy environment for passengers and workers in transportation.

Its measures included the application of physical spacing on trains, public buses and marine transport means, reducing the number of Dubai Metro passengers by 70% during the second half of last year, imposing the wearing of a muzzle on passengers and workers, and limiting the number of taxi riders to three people, including the driver.

The decrease in the number of passengers corresponds to a similar decline in the world, and in cities where the public transport sector is a major artery in supplying economic activity, especially the cities of London, Paris, Moscow and Tokyo, as international reports indicate a decrease in the number of metro users in them, during the second half of last year, By more than 90% in some months, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Global reports issued by experts in the fields of transportation indicate that the application of separation measures and reducing the passenger capacity in various public transport means, in addition to the psychological and health concerns of passengers, have collectively contributed to reducing the number of public transport users in all countries that provide public transport services. .

Passenger suggestions

Emirates Today published a poll (unscientific) on the social media platform, to find out the impressions of public transport users about the changes that have occurred due to the spread of the virus.

The results of the survey showed that 68% of respondents used less public transportation in the wake of the pandemic.

About 59% of the respondents answered the question: What are your suggestions when using taxis to feel reassured and safe? They prefer the presence of a barrier for the passenger compartment, compared to 29% suggesting that the vehicle be sterilized in front of them before boarding, and 12% suggested that the driver wear a face cover similar to the transparent plastic cover worn by medical personnel.

– The pandemic has prompted many to work from home.

– The number of bus passengers decreased from 157.1 million in 2019 … to 95.41 million last year.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

