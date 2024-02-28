Statistics from the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigations at Dubai Police showed a decrease in the crime index in Dubai during the year 2023 by 42%, compared to 2022, a decrease in the number of criminal reports by 49.9%, and a decrease in the number of disturbing reports by 42.72%.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, praised the efforts of the work teams of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigations in arresting the perpetrators of crimes and reducing them with high professionalism, and their efforts in maintaining security and raising the level of safety in the emirate, which contributed to achieving positive indicators and achievements during the year 2023. Pointing out that the competencies, technologies and smart programs used in the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations contribute to enhancing security and safety at the emirate level.

This came during his inspection of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, as part of the annual inspection program for public departments and police stations, in the presence of the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, and senior officers.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri listened to a presentation on the achievements and initiatives of the sub-departments, and the most prominent reports and studies that contributed to dealing with, controlling and ending some security phenomena. He also listened to an explanation about the achievements, initiatives and innovative projects of the sub-departments, and viewed a presentation of the future security projects that will be implemented in the coming years, and the strategy for reducing crime in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to seeing a presentation about the innovative security projects that contributed to reducing crime, and the procedures taken. After the crime, a number of related studies.

Team Al Marri also listened to an explanation provided by: the Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena, the Department of Criminal and Administrative Investigations, the Department of Crime Reduction, the Department of Combating Money Laundering, and the Department of Combating Economic Crimes, about their efforts in the past year.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police toured the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, and reviewed the future projects of a number of sub-departments related to residential neighborhoods and commercial areas, and electronic and analytical platforms, which contribute to overcoming challenges and difficulties, and enhancing security and safety in the emirate of Dubai.

