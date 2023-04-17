The province of Oahiguya said in a statement that a post for soldiers and volunteers “was attacked by unknown gunmen on Saturday” near the village of Orima.

The military said the death toll was 40, including 8 soldiers and the rest were civilian volunteers, adding that “at least 50 terrorists” were “neutralised” in the counterattack, several of whom were killed in airstrikes.

On Sunday, another attack targeted the Kongosi military point (in the Bam governorate in the north-central region), according to the same source, which reported the killing of “two soldiers” and “the neutralization of about 20 terrorists.”

The northern region’s governorate said that 33 people injured in the first attack were “stable” and were currently undergoing treatment.

A security source told AFP that the point that was targeted in Saturday’s attack was to ensure “the security of the Oahiguya airport, which was targeted.”

A local resident said that fierce fighting broke out on Saturday night for about two hours, and that “several air strikes targeted positions of suspected militants on Friday.”

What is happening in Burkina Faso?

• The country, which witnessed two military coups in 2022, has been mired in a spiral of extremist violence since 2015, which appeared in Mali and Niger years ago and spread beyond their borders.

• Violence has killed more than 10,000 people over the past seven years, both civilians and soldiers, according to non-governmental organizations, and has led to the displacement of two million people.

• Thursday, the transitional authorities in Burkina Faso issued a decree providing for “general mobilization”, in order to “give the state all necessary means” to confront extremist attacks.

• A statement of the presidency, published after a meeting of the Council of Ministers, stated that “the decree relates specifically to giving a legal framework for all measures that must be taken to deal with the situation in Burkina Faso.”