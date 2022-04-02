The first Chilean series produced for Netflix is named “42 days in the dark” and as a prelude to the confirmation of its release date, possibly May 11 the platform has published the first trailer.

The police series will be directed by Claudia Huaiquimilla and Gaspar Antillo and will be based on the media case of Viviana Haeger, who disappeared and was found dead in 2010, becoming one of the most resonant police cases of the last decade in Chile.

Scene from the Chilean series “42 days in the dark”. Photo: Netflix

“42 days in the dark” – official synopsis

According to the official synopsis, the fictional police thriller begins with the disappearance of a woman named Verónica Montes, and her sister Cecilia’s desperate search to find her whereabouts. On her way, she will have to fight against the negligence of the institutions, the prejudices of society and the harassment of the media.

Cast of “42 days of darkness”

The series will star Aline Küppenheim, Claudia di Girolamo, Gloria Münchmeyer, Pablo Macaya, Daniel Alcaíno, Amparo Noguera, Néstor Cantillana, Claudio Arrendondo and Julia Lubbert, among others.

Scene from “42 days of darkness”. Photo: Netflix

“42 days in the dark” is written by Claudia Huaiquimilla and investigative journalist Rodrigo Fluxa. In addition, it has the production of the brothers Juan de Dios and Pablo Larraín, director of the biopics “Jackie” and “Spencer”.

42 days in the dark trailer