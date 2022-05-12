“42 hours in the dark” is the first Chilean series produced for Netflix and was directed by Claudia Huaiquimilla and Gaspar Antillo. The title that has 6 episodes tells the story of the media case of Viviana Hagerwho disappeared and was found dead in 2010.

Taking as a reference the bookYou know who. Notes on the murder of Viviana Haeger”, written by the journalist Rodrigo Fluxá, the series recounts the facts that are related to the disappearance of Haeger, but in his search to find the culprit other lines and fictional characters appear.

According to Claudia Huaiquimilla, they decided to build on the story but not produce a ‘true crime’ story in order to raise awareness about the disappearance of women.

Scene from the Chilean series “42 days in the dark”. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix and the series that caused its failure: know the story that marked a hard fall

What is the series about?

According to the official synopsis, the fictional police thriller begins with the disappearance of a woman named Verónica Montes, and her sister Cecilia’s desperate search to find her whereabouts. On their way, they will have to fight against the negligence of the institutions, the prejudices of society and the harassment of the media.

The real case of the disappearance of Viviana Haeger

One of the most controversial cases in the southern country occurred on June 29, 2010. Viviana Hageran accountant by profession who had retired to raise her daughters, disappeared causing her husband, engineer Jaime Anguita, to report her alleged kidnapping.

The woman appeared 42 days later, in a state of decomposition, in the attic of her house.

For Haege’s sister, Anguita was responsible for the murder, but ended up being exonerated due to lack of evidence, after spending two years in preventive detention. The only one convicted of the crime was José Pérez Mancilla, who indicated that he would have committed the murder at Anguita’s request and in exchange for money.