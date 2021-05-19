The Federal National Council received 42 complaints on its official website against federal government agencies during the last three months.

The Council’s Complaints Committee held two meetings to consider complaints, the first last February, at the Council’s General Secretariat in Dubai, headed by a member of the Council, Ali Jassim, and examined 20 complaints, and decided to save and end 12 of them, and address the complainant bodies regarding six other complaints. , While the discussion of two complaints was postponed.

The committee held its second meeting last Monday, during which it reviewed 24 complaints received by the Council, including 22 new ones, and two postponed complaints from the previous meeting.

In the meeting, members of the committee also followed the path of complaints referred to the relevant government agencies, and addressed them for further clarification about them.

The meeting, which was chaired by a member of the council, Maryam Majid bin Thaniyah, witnessed the discussion of some proposals related to the mechanism of reviewing and deciding on complaints through a system that ensures speeding up the path of the complaint. Complaints directly, to ensure speedy settlement of them within a period not exceeding 21 days, and not to delay in responding to the complainant.

The Council receives complaints from citizens against any of the federal government agencies, within the framework of its oversight role, in accordance with its internal regulations, which allow the Chairman of the Council to refer complaints received to the Complaints Committee, provided that the committee examines the complaints referred to it, and it has the right to listen to the complainant, and request From the competent ministry, with the mediation of the council president, to provide answers or any data or documents it deems necessary for information and respond to complaints within a period not exceeding 21 days from the date of the request.

According to the regulation, the council chairman has the right to request the competent ministers to provide the necessary data and explanations to respond to complaints, and to refer the answers to the complaints committee to notify the submitters of the outcome of researching their complaints, and if the committee deems that the subject of the complaint and the ministry’s response constitute a matter that the council must state its opinion on, it shall submit a report accordingly. To the board.

The internal regulations of the Federal National Council determine the main conditions for receiving citizens’ complaints. The first is that the complaint is against a federal government entity. The second is that the person submitting the complaint had previously submitted a complaint to this federal entity, against which the objection was filed, and it did not fulfill his right. And third, that the complaint should not be under consideration at any stage of the judiciary, or before any level of litigation, or a final court ruling was issued in its regard.

Family cohesion

Next Tuesday, the Federal National Council will discuss, at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, headed by Saqr Ghobash, the topic of “family cohesion and its role in achieving sustainable social development”, and asks three questions to government representatives.

According to the session’s agenda, Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi addresses a question to the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Nasser bin Thani Al Hameli, about “revoking the Tawafuq Center’s license.” Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul Al-Salami directs a question to the Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Muhammad Al-Kaabi, about “censoring content.” Media for electronic media (social media platforms) in times of crisis ». Naama Abdul Rahman Al-Mansouri addresses the Minister of Community Development, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, about” Health Insurance for People of Determination. “

• Al-Watani discusses family cohesion and its role in achieving sustainable social development.





